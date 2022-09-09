 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 3

1234Final
Lift For Life06161638
John Burroughs30003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life1-00-038/383/3
John Burroughs0-20-013/1366/66

First Quarter

J: Nick Zwicker 31 FG, 5:44

Second Quarter

L: Da'Kion Phillips 8 run (kick failed), 9:11

Third Quarter

L: Da'Kion Phillips 10 run (Kishon Hill run), 7:31

L: Da'Kion Phillips 5 run (Keyshon Morgan run), 4:17

Fourth Quarter

L: Da'Kion Phillips 1 run (Keyshon Morgan pass from Kishon Hill), 11:54

L: Keyshon Morgan 20 run (Noah Ridgel pass from Kishon Hill), 9:48

