Box: Lindbergh 21, Fox 20
1234Final
Fox0120820
Lindbergh0140721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox0-30-132/1182/27
Lindbergh2-11-186/2932/11

Second Quarter

L: Owen Norman 1 run (Jake Hartman kick), 8:24

L: Jake Hnilo 47 run (Jake Hartman kick), 6:05

F: Ayden Smith 67 run (kick failed), 2:17

F: Ayden Smith 43 pass from Grant Gibson (pass failed), 0:30

Fourth Quarter

F: Chase Price 74 pass from Bryce Latimer (Ayden Smith pass from Bryce Latimer), 8:17

L: Jake Hnilo 24 run (Jake Hartman kick), 1:12

