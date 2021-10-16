 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 21, Hazelwood Central 14
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 21, Hazelwood Central 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lindbergh707721
Hazelwood Central770014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh4-12-1128/2633/7
Hazelwood Central5-13-0210/4295/19

First Quarter

L: Andrew Politte 93 pass from Owen Norman (Jake Hartman kick), 8:08

H: Kyle Taylor Jr. 51 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

H: Armani Turner 30 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 3:31

Third Quarter

L: Jake Hnilo 16 run (Jake Hartman kick), 6:04

Fourth Quarter

L: Jake Hnilo 4 run (Jake Hartman kick), 3:50

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News