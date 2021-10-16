Box: Lindbergh 21, Hazelwood Central 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Hazelwood Central
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-1
|2-1
|128/26
|33/7
|Hazelwood Central
|5-1
|3-0
|210/42
|95/19
First Quarter
L: Andrew Politte 93 pass from Owen Norman (Jake Hartman kick), 8:08
H: Kyle Taylor Jr. 51 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 0:00
-
Friday football roundup: Cotton throws four TDs as De Smet tops SLUH; Highland beats Mascoutah
-
East St. Louis defense completes clean SWC slate with shutout of Edwardsville
-
Goal-line stand gives Seckman first win over Fox in 15 years
-
Week 8 high school football scores
-
Breese Central shuts out Columbia to earn Cahokia Conference championship
Second Quarter
H: Armani Turner 30 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 3:31
Third Quarter
L: Jake Hnilo 16 run (Jake Hartman kick), 6:04
Fourth Quarter
L: Jake Hnilo 4 run (Jake Hartman kick), 3:50
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.