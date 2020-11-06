Box: Lindbergh 28, SLUH 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|7
|14
|0
|0
|21
|Lindbergh
|7
|7
|6
|8
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|2-3
|1-1
|100/20
|109/22
|Lindbergh
|4-1
|0-0
|152/30
|91/18
First Quarter
S: Luke Ratterman 64 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:13
L: Logan Kopp 3 run (Aidan Wolff kick), 2:04
Second Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 30 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:09
L: Adam Dupont 5 run (Aidan Wolff kick), 4:50
S: Chris Brooks 19 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:29
Third Quarter
L: Logan Kopp 23 run (kick failed), 4:08
Fourth Quarter
L: Logan Kopp 5 run (Trey Fluchel run), 5:22
