Box: Lindbergh 28, SLUH 21
1234Final
SLUH7140021
Lindbergh776828
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH2-31-1100/20109/22
Lindbergh4-10-0152/3091/18

First Quarter

S: Luke Ratterman 64 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:13

L: Logan Kopp 3 run (Aidan Wolff kick), 2:04

Second Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 30 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:09

L: Adam Dupont 5 run (Aidan Wolff kick), 4:50

S: Chris Brooks 19 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:29

Third Quarter

L: Logan Kopp 23 run (kick failed), 4:08

Fourth Quarter

L: Logan Kopp 5 run (Trey Fluchel run), 5:22

