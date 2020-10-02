Box: Lindbergh 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|14
|14
|7
|6
|41
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|7
|7
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|1-0
|0-0
|41/41
|20/20
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-3
|1-1
|146/146
|157/157
First Quarter
L: Adam Dupont 41 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 10:00
L: Jake Hnilo 9 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 2:20
Second Quarter
N: Chase Viehland 5 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:41
L: Logan Kopp 9 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 7:44
L: Logan Kopp 22 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 3:04
Third Quarter
L: DeShaun Ramey 10 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 4:50
N: Mikel Davis 72 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 1:09
Fourth Quarter
N: Andrew Lenzen 15 pass from Trey Davis (kick failed), 4:02
L: Jake Hnilo 29 run (kick failed), 3:11
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.