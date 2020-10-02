 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 20
Box: Lindbergh 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 20

1234Final
Lindbergh14147641
Northwest Cedar Hill077620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh1-00-041/4120/20
Northwest Cedar Hill3-31-1146/146157/157

First Quarter

L: Adam Dupont 41 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 10:00

L: Jake Hnilo 9 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 2:20

Second Quarter

N: Chase Viehland 5 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:41

L: Logan Kopp 9 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 7:44

L: Logan Kopp 22 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 3:04

Third Quarter

L: DeShaun Ramey 10 run (Josh Lorenz kick), 4:50

N: Mikel Davis 72 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 1:09

Fourth Quarter

N: Andrew Lenzen 15 pass from Trey Davis (kick failed), 4:02

L: Jake Hnilo 29 run (kick failed), 3:11

