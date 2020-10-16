 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 33, St. Mary's 20
1234Final
St. Mary's0020020
Lutheran North31215333
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's1-10-060/3057/28
Lutheran North3-00-0101/5033/16

First Quarter

L: Jacob Fuller 32 FG, 6:22

Second Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 1 run (pass failed), 9:08

L: Travion Ford 16 fumble recovery (run failed), 0:47

Third Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 38 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 10:09

S: Kevin Coleman 35 run (run failed), 3:52

L: Toriano Pride 60 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:13

L: Makai Parton 52 fumble recovery (Brian Brown run), 1:14

S: Zyon Gayfield 6 run (Keith Polette kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

L: Caleb Fuller 27 FG, 9:33

