Box: Lutheran North 33, St. Mary's 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|Lutheran North
|3
|12
|15
|3
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|1-1
|0-0
|60/30
|57/28
|Lutheran North
|3-0
|0-0
|101/50
|33/16
First Quarter
L: Jacob Fuller 32 FG, 6:22
Second Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 1 run (pass failed), 9:08
L: Travion Ford 16 fumble recovery (run failed), 0:47
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 38 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 10:09
S: Kevin Coleman 35 run (run failed), 3:52
L: Toriano Pride 60 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:13
L: Makai Parton 52 fumble recovery (Brian Brown run), 1:14
S: Zyon Gayfield 6 run (Keith Polette kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
L: Caleb Fuller 27 FG, 9:33
