Box: Lutheran North 34, Parkway West 6
1234Final
Lutheran North11716034
Parkway West06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North1-00-034/346/6
Parkway West0-10-06/634/34

First Quarter

L: Chris Childs 2 run (Makai Parton run), 9:02

L: Jacob Fuller 36 FG, 1:29

Second Quarter

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 2 run (pass failed), 9:17

L: Ali Wells 37 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 3:26

Third Quarter

L: Aleem Glass 12 pass from Brian Brown (Makai Parton run), 8:51

L: Makai Parton 5 run (Makai Parton run), 1:22

