Box: Lutheran North 34, Parkway West 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|11
|7
|16
|0
|34
|Parkway West
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|1-0
|0-0
|34/34
|6/6
|Parkway West
|0-1
|0-0
|6/6
|34/34
First Quarter
L: Chris Childs 2 run (Makai Parton run), 9:02
L: Jacob Fuller 36 FG, 1:29
Second Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 2 run (pass failed), 9:17
L: Ali Wells 37 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 3:26
Third Quarter
L: Aleem Glass 12 pass from Brian Brown (Makai Parton run), 8:51
L: Makai Parton 5 run (Makai Parton run), 1:22
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.