Box: Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7
Box: Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7

1234Final
Lutheran North8661434
Trinity07007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North2-00-068/3413/6
Trinity0-10-07/434/17

First Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 8 run (Toriano Pride run), 1:33

Second Quarter

T: Malcolm Harvey 1 pass from Christian Cotton (Aaron Brady kick), 8:34

L: Toriano Pride 77 run (run failed), 1:07

Third Quarter

L: Toriano Pride 5 run (pass failed), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 18 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 10:13

L: Toriano Pride 4 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 1:03

