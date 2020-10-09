Box: Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|8
|6
|6
|14
|34
|Trinity
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|2-0
|0-0
|68/34
|13/6
|Trinity
|0-1
|0-0
|7/4
|34/17
First Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 8 run (Toriano Pride run), 1:33
Second Quarter
T: Malcolm Harvey 1 pass from Christian Cotton (Aaron Brady kick), 8:34
L: Toriano Pride 77 run (run failed), 1:07
Third Quarter
L: Toriano Pride 5 run (pass failed), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 18 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 10:13
L: Toriano Pride 4 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 1:03
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.