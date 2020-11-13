 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
1234Final
Borgia370010
Lutheran North16771545
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia7-31-1327/33189/19
Lutheran North5-00-0205/2043/4

First Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 13 run (Toriano Pride run), 9:57

B: Jake Nowak 37 FG, 5:37

L: Toriano Pride 50 pass from Brian Brown (Toriano Pride run), 1:28

Second Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 12 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:54

L: Ali Wells 26 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:07

Third Quarter

L: Toriano Pride 52 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:58

Fourth Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 13 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 11:32

L: Jaylin Carson 2 run (Jaylin Carson run), 7:27

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports