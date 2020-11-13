Box: Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|3
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Lutheran North
|16
|7
|7
|15
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|7-3
|1-1
|327/33
|189/19
|Lutheran North
|5-0
|0-0
|205/20
|43/4
First Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 13 run (Toriano Pride run), 9:57
B: Jake Nowak 37 FG, 5:37
L: Toriano Pride 50 pass from Brian Brown (Toriano Pride run), 1:28
Second Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 12 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:54
L: Ali Wells 26 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:07
Third Quarter
L: Toriano Pride 52 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:58
Fourth Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 13 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 11:32
L: Jaylin Carson 2 run (Jaylin Carson run), 7:27
