Box: Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0
Box: Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0

1234Final
Alton Marquette00000
Lutheran North16280751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette0-70-168/10359/51
Lutheran North2-31-1186/27160/23

First Quarter

L: Ricky Dixon 28 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 5:38

L: Caldra Williford 5 fumble recovery (Jaylin Carson run), 4:19

Second Quarter

L: Ricky Dixon 48 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 7:50

L: Jaylin Carson 8 run (run failed), 3:44

L: Jaylin Carson 9 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:36

L: Mikel Harris 19 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 1:29

Fourth Quarter

L: Nick Ballenger 6 fumble recovery (Caleb Fuller kick), 7:16

