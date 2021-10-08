Box: Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|16
|28
|0
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|0-7
|0-1
|68/10
|359/51
|Lutheran North
|2-3
|1-1
|186/27
|160/23
First Quarter
L: Ricky Dixon 28 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 5:38
L: Caldra Williford 5 fumble recovery (Jaylin Carson run), 4:19
Second Quarter
L: Ricky Dixon 48 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 7:50
L: Jaylin Carson 8 run (run failed), 3:44
L: Jaylin Carson 9 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:36
L: Mikel Harris 19 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 1:29
Fourth Quarter
L: Nick Ballenger 6 fumble recovery (Caleb Fuller kick), 7:16
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.