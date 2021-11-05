Box: Lutheran North 52, Orchard Farm 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Lutheran North
|24
|14
|14
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|5-5
|2-2
|224/22
|229/23
|Lutheran North
|4-3
|1-1
|295/30
|205/20
First Quarter
L: Kevon Jacobs 31 pass from Brian Brown (Kevon Jacobs pass from Brian Brown), 8:35
L: Brian Brown 14 run (Jaylin Carson run), 4:11
L: Mikel Harris 39 run (Ricky Dixon run), 1:11
Second Quarter
L: Brian Brown 1 run (run failed), 7:15
O: Trevor Souter 32 FG, 3:05
L: Kevon Jacobs 5 run (Jaylin Carson run), 1:48
Third Quarter
L: Kevon Jacobs 59 punt return (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:40
L: Maverick Reed III 66 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:28
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.