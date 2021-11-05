 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 52, Orchard Farm 3
1234Final
Orchard Farm03003
Lutheran North241414052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm5-52-2224/22229/23
Lutheran North4-31-1295/30205/20

First Quarter

L: Kevon Jacobs 31 pass from Brian Brown (Kevon Jacobs pass from Brian Brown), 8:35

L: Brian Brown 14 run (Jaylin Carson run), 4:11

L: Mikel Harris 39 run (Ricky Dixon run), 1:11

Second Quarter

L: Brian Brown 1 run (run failed), 7:15

O: Trevor Souter 32 FG, 3:05

L: Kevon Jacobs 5 run (Jaylin Carson run), 1:48

Third Quarter

L: Kevon Jacobs 59 punt return (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:40

L: Maverick Reed III 66 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:28

