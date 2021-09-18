Box: Lutheran North 52, Westminster 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|8
|23
|6
|15
|52
|Westminster
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|1-2
|1-0
|98/33
|104/35
|Westminster
|0-1
|0-1
|7/2
|52/17
First Quarter
L: Jackson Sommerville 19 pass from Brian Brown (Eric Reedus pass from Brian Brown), 10:52
Second Quarter
L: Jackson Sommerville 12 pass from Brian Brown (Kevon Jacobs run), 9:53
-
L: Brian Brown 2 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 6:07
L: Kevon Jacobs 60 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson pass from Brian Brown), 1:35
Third Quarter
W: LJ Minner 5 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 3:20
L: Jaylin Carson 20 pass from Brian Brown (run failed), 1:55
Fourth Quarter
L: Julian Juszczyk 36 interception (Jaylin Carson run), 11:01
L: Maverick Reed III 52 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:25
