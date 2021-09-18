 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 52, Westminster 7
1234Final
Lutheran North82361552
Westminster00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North1-21-098/33104/35
Westminster0-10-17/252/17

First Quarter

L: Jackson Sommerville 19 pass from Brian Brown (Eric Reedus pass from Brian Brown), 10:52

Second Quarter

L: Jackson Sommerville 12 pass from Brian Brown (Kevon Jacobs run), 9:53

L: Brian Brown 2 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 6:07

L: Kevon Jacobs 60 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson pass from Brian Brown), 1:35

Third Quarter

W: LJ Minner 5 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 3:20

L: Jaylin Carson 20 pass from Brian Brown (run failed), 1:55

Fourth Quarter

L: Julian Juszczyk 36 interception (Jaylin Carson run), 11:01

L: Maverick Reed III 52 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:25

