Box: Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0
Box: Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

1234Final
Lutheran South00000
Lutheran North30147758
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-147/2476/38
Lutheran North2-22-0156/78104/52

First Quarter

LN: Chris Moore 15 interception (Brian Brown run), 11:44

LN: Brian Brown 37 run (Jaylin Carson run), 7:31

LN: Jaylin Carson 1 run (run failed), 5:25

LN: Justin Price 8 pass from Brian Brown (Maverick Reed III run), 1:38

Second Quarter

LN: Jaylin Carson 55 pass from Brian Brown (Brian Brown run), 3:43

LN: Justin Price 13 pass from Brian Brown (kick failed), 1:35

Third Quarter

LN: Ricky Dixon 2 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 3:48

Fourth Quarter

LN: Guy Goolsby 56 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:46

