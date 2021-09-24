Box: Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|30
|14
|7
|7
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-1
|47/24
|76/38
|Lutheran North
|2-2
|2-0
|156/78
|104/52
First Quarter
LN: Chris Moore 15 interception (Brian Brown run), 11:44
LN: Brian Brown 37 run (Jaylin Carson run), 7:31
LN: Jaylin Carson 1 run (run failed), 5:25
LN: Justin Price 8 pass from Brian Brown (Maverick Reed III run), 1:38
Second Quarter
LN: Jaylin Carson 55 pass from Brian Brown (Brian Brown run), 3:43
LN: Justin Price 13 pass from Brian Brown (kick failed), 1:35
Third Quarter
LN: Ricky Dixon 2 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 3:48
Fourth Quarter
LN: Guy Goolsby 56 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:46
