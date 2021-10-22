 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 58, Soldan 6
Box: Lutheran North 58, Soldan 6

1234Final
Lutheran North221521058
Soldan60006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North3-31-1243/40202/34
Soldan4-41-3179/30203/34

First Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 2 run (Brian Brown run), 8:00

L: Ricky Dixon 80 pass from Brian Brown (Aleem Glass pass from Brian Brown), 5:16

S: LaVonta Clerk 9 run (kick failed), 2:06

L: Jonathan Van Hook 74 kickoff return (run failed), 1:50

Second Quarter

L: Jaylin Carson 7 run (Kevon Jacobs pass from Brian Brown), 7:17

L: Brian Brown 25 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 1:30

Third Quarter

L: Ricky Dixon 55 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:54

L: Eric Reedus 12 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 7:02

L: Jonathan Van Hook 33 interception (Caleb Fuller kick), 0:55

