Box: Lutheran North 58, Soldan 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|22
|15
|21
|0
|58
|Soldan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|3-3
|1-1
|243/40
|202/34
|Soldan
|4-4
|1-3
|179/30
|203/34
First Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 2 run (Brian Brown run), 8:00
L: Ricky Dixon 80 pass from Brian Brown (Aleem Glass pass from Brian Brown), 5:16
S: LaVonta Clerk 9 run (kick failed), 2:06
-
Week 9 high school football roundup: Summit posts first unbeaten regular season; Borgia gets first win
-
Missouri district standings
-
Kirkwood's defense stuffs Eureka's Emmanuel on the goal line for OT win
-
Big fourth quarter pushes Jackson past O'Fallon
-
Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North
L: Jonathan Van Hook 74 kickoff return (run failed), 1:50
Second Quarter
L: Jaylin Carson 7 run (Kevon Jacobs pass from Brian Brown), 7:17
L: Brian Brown 25 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 1:30
Third Quarter
L: Ricky Dixon 55 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 8:54
L: Eric Reedus 12 pass from Brian Brown (Caleb Fuller kick), 7:02
L: Jonathan Van Hook 33 interception (Caleb Fuller kick), 0:55
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.