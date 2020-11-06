 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0
1234Final
Wright City00000
Lutheran North212216059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City4-51-4132/15273/30
Lutheran North4-00-0160/1833/4

First Quarter

L: Ali Wells 98 run (Makai Parton run), 10:06

L: Ali Wells 2 run (run failed), 7:02

L: Brian Brown 19 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:50

Second Quarter

L: Toriano Pride 44 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 11:49

L: safety, 4:24

L: Brian Brown 29 run (kick failed), 4:09

L: Jaylin Carson 32 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:14

Third Quarter

L: Toriano Pride 34 pass from Jackson Sommerville (Jacob Fuller kick), 7:09

L: safety, 3:40

L: Mikel Harris 20 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:00

