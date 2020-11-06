Box: Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|21
|22
|16
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|4-5
|1-4
|132/15
|273/30
|Lutheran North
|4-0
|0-0
|160/18
|33/4
First Quarter
L: Ali Wells 98 run (Makai Parton run), 10:06
L: Ali Wells 2 run (run failed), 7:02
L: Brian Brown 19 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:50
Second Quarter
L: Toriano Pride 44 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 11:49
L: safety, 4:24
L: Brian Brown 29 run (kick failed), 4:09
L: Jaylin Carson 32 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:14
Third Quarter
L: Toriano Pride 34 pass from Jackson Sommerville (Jacob Fuller kick), 7:09
L: safety, 3:40
L: Mikel Harris 20 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:00
