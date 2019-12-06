Subscribe now!
1234Final
Ava00000
Lutheran North14227649
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ava14-17-0507/34253/17
Lutheran North12-03-0531/3590/6

First Quarter

L: Jalen Head 28 run (Jalen Head pass from Brian Brown), 10:57

L: Jalen Head 42 run (pass failed), 4:04

Second Quarter

L: Jerrell Carter 16 pass from Brian Brown (Itavyion Brown run), 11:01

L: Brian Brown 1 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 8:04

L: Cameron Griffin 11 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 4:19

Third Quarter

L: Ali Wells 36 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:16

Fourth Quarter

L: Roni Rutledge 51 run (kick failed), 6:40

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.