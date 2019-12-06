|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ava
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|14
|22
|7
|6
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ava
|14-1
|7-0
|507/34
|253/17
|Lutheran North
|12-0
|3-0
|531/35
|90/6
First Quarter
L: Jalen Head 28 run (Jalen Head pass from Brian Brown), 10:57
L: Jalen Head 42 run (pass failed), 4:04
Second Quarter
L: Jerrell Carter 16 pass from Brian Brown (Itavyion Brown run), 11:01
L: Brian Brown 1 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 8:04
L: Cameron Griffin 11 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 4:19
Third Quarter
L: Ali Wells 36 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 2:16
Fourth Quarter
L: Roni Rutledge 51 run (kick failed), 6:40