1234Final
Lutheran North81414743
Chaminade060814
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North7-03-0319/4658/8
Chaminade6-32-2336/48213/30

First Quarter

L: Antonio Doyle 44 pass from Brian Brown (Jalen Head pass from Brian Brown), 5:49

Second Quarter

C: Amar Johnson 43 run (kick failed), 7:54

L: Ali Wells 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:46

L: Antonio Doyle 1 run (Aubrey Parker pass from Brian Brown), 0:05

Third Quarter

L: Ali Wells 10 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:13

L: Jordan Smith 29 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:57

Fourth Quarter

C: Maurice Anthony 43 pass from Brady Cook (Amar Johnson run), 4:56

L: Antonio Doyle 1 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 1:05

