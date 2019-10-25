|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|8
|14
|14
|7
|43
|Chaminade
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|7-0
|3-0
|319/46
|58/8
|Chaminade
|6-3
|2-2
|336/48
|213/30
First Quarter
L: Antonio Doyle 44 pass from Brian Brown (Jalen Head pass from Brian Brown), 5:49
Second Quarter
C: Amar Johnson 43 run (kick failed), 7:54
L: Ali Wells 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:46
L: Antonio Doyle 1 run (Aubrey Parker pass from Brian Brown), 0:05
Third Quarter
L: Ali Wells 10 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 6:13
L: Jordan Smith 29 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:57
Fourth Quarter
C: Maurice Anthony 43 pass from Brady Cook (Amar Johnson run), 4:56
L: Antonio Doyle 1 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 1:05