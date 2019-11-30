|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lathrop
|3
|7
|0
|14
|24
|Lutheran North
|16
|15
|0
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lathrop
|13-1
|6-0
|656/47
|155/11
|Lutheran North
|11-0
|3-0
|482/34
|90/6
First Quarter
LN: Antonio Doyle 17 pass from Brian Brown (Jalen Head run), 11:01
LN: Jalen Head 9 run (Aubrey Parker pass from Jordan Smith), 7:20
L: 39 FG, 2:08
Second Quarter
L: 60 pass from ( kick), 5:03
LN: Kevon Jacobs 13 pass from Brian Brown (Itavyion Brown run), 2:42
LN: Brian Brown 39 run (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:42
Fourth Quarter
L: 1 run ( kick), 9:56
LN: Jordan Smith 37 pass from Brian Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 5:58
L: 35 run ( kick), 2:32