Box: Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28
Box: Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28

1234Final
Lutheran South1380829
Windsor (Imperial)0220628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-30-178/20160/40
Windsor (Imperial)2-50-3172/43262/66

First Quarter

L: Cole Buscher 2 pass from Logan Slinkard (Solomon Galbraith kick), 7:38

L: Solomon Galbraith 2 run (kick failed), 2:27

Second Quarter

W: AJ Patrick 15 pass from Derek Williams (run failed), 9:54

W: Mike Wolcott 95 kickoff return (Chris Butts run), 9:29

L: Ryan Everitt 5 fumble recovery (Koltin Newcomb pass from Logan Slinkard), 9:24

W: Chris Butts 5 run (Derek Williams run), 1:12

Fourth Quarter

W: Chris Butts 3 run (run failed), 3:14

L: Solomon Galbraith 3 pass from Logan Slinkard (Mick Otto pass from Logan Slinkard), 0:59

