Box: Lutheran St. Charles 33, Lamar 27
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 33, Lamar 27

1234Final
Lamar766827
Lutheran St. Charles01471233
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lamar13-16-0584/42153/11
Lutheran St. Charles6-10-0314/22146/10

First Quarter

L: Joel Beshore 1 run (Jose Juarez kick), 5:00

Second Quarter

L: Trace Willhite 67 pass from Joel Beshore (kick failed), 11:50

LSC: Kaleb Mays 62 pass from Aaron Coffey (Nicholas Richter kick), 7:14

LSC: Cyril Holloway 50 fumble recovery (Nicholas Richter kick), 4:23

Third Quarter

LSC: Arlen Harris Jr. 6 run (Nicholas Richter kick), 8:16

L: Logan Crockett 13 run (run failed), 1:51

Fourth Quarter

L: Logan Crockett 1 run (Trace Willhite pass from Joel Beshore), 8:47

LSC: Charles Young III 88 kickoff return (kick failed), 8:33

LSC: Arlen Harris Jr. 2 run (kick failed), 0:06

