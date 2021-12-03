Box: Lutheran St. Charles 33, Lamar 27

|1
|Final
|Lamar
|7
|6
|6
|8
|27
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|14
|7
|12
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lamar
|13-1
|6-0
|584/42
|153/11
|Lutheran St. Charles
|6-1
|0-0
|314/22
|146/10
First Quarter
L: Joel Beshore 1 run (Jose Juarez kick), 5:00
Second Quarter
L: Trace Willhite 67 pass from Joel Beshore (kick failed), 11:50
LSC: Kaleb Mays 62 pass from Aaron Coffey (Nicholas Richter kick), 7:14
LSC: Cyril Holloway 50 fumble recovery (Nicholas Richter kick), 4:23
Third Quarter
LSC: Arlen Harris Jr. 6 run (Nicholas Richter kick), 8:16
L: Logan Crockett 13 run (run failed), 1:51
Fourth Quarter
L: Logan Crockett 1 run (Trace Willhite pass from Joel Beshore), 8:47
LSC: Charles Young III 88 kickoff return (kick failed), 8:33
LSC: Arlen Harris Jr. 2 run (kick failed), 0:06
