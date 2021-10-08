Box: Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Marion
|15
|7
|8
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|1-2
|0-1
|56/19
|108/36
|Marion
|3-1
|0-1
|160/53
|94/31
First Quarter
M: Brody Larson 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 7:26
C: Amir Johnson 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:12
M: Mason Gooch 93 kickoff return (Tommy Wiseman run), 6:58
Second Quarter
M: Lukas Shrum 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 9:41
Third Quarter
M: Deavon Margrum 5 run (Brody Larson run), 3:30
Fourth Quarter
M: Tommy Wiseman 31 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 7:54
Tags
