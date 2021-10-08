 Skip to main content
Box: Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6
Box: Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6

1234Final
Centralia, Illinois60006
Marion1578737
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois1-20-156/19108/36
Marion3-10-1160/5394/31

First Quarter

M: Brody Larson 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 7:26

C: Amir Johnson 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:12

M: Mason Gooch 93 kickoff return (Tommy Wiseman run), 6:58

Second Quarter

M: Lukas Shrum 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 9:41

Third Quarter

M: Deavon Margrum 5 run (Brody Larson run), 3:30

Fourth Quarter

M: Tommy Wiseman 31 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 7:54

