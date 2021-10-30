 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marion 41, Metamora 8
0 comments

Box: Marion 41, Metamora 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Metamora00808
Marion7286041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metamora0-10-08/841/41
Marion6-11-1301/301118/118

First Quarter

M: Venson Newsom 6 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 1:59

Second Quarter

M: Brody Larson 2 run (Venson Newsom run), 8:13

M: Jake Bruce 35 pass from Evan Noelle (run failed), 4:56

M: Lukas Shrum 76 pass from Evan Noelle (kick failed), 2:44

M: Venson Newsom 23 pass from Evan Noelle (Tommy Wiseman run), 2:24

Third Quarter

M: Evan Noelle 8 run (run failed), 7:54

M: Kam Davis 4 run (T.J. Reising pass from Solomon Schwarz), 1:00

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News