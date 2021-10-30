Box: Marion 41, Metamora 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metamora
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Marion
|7
|28
|6
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metamora
|0-1
|0-0
|8/8
|41/41
|Marion
|6-1
|1-1
|301/301
|118/118
First Quarter
M: Venson Newsom 6 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 1:59
Second Quarter
M: Brody Larson 2 run (Venson Newsom run), 8:13
M: Jake Bruce 35 pass from Evan Noelle (run failed), 4:56
M: Lukas Shrum 76 pass from Evan Noelle (kick failed), 2:44
M: Venson Newsom 23 pass from Evan Noelle (Tommy Wiseman run), 2:24
Third Quarter
M: Evan Noelle 8 run (run failed), 7:54
M: Kam Davis 4 run (T.J. Reising pass from Solomon Schwarz), 1:00
