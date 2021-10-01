Box: Marion 49, Althoff 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Marion
|7
|21
|21
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|1-3
|0-1
|49/12
|148/37
|Marion
|4-1
|1-1
|209/52
|108/27
First Quarter
M: Brody Larson 6 run (Chase Banks kick), 9:13
Second Quarter
M: Brody Larson 4 run (Chase Banks kick), 10:45
M: Venson Newsom 43 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 9:13
M: Lukas Shrum 27 run (Chase Banks kick), 7:36
Third Quarter
A: Malik Nave 5 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 7:56
M: Tommy Wiseman 23 run (Chase Banks kick), 6:00
M: Venson Newsom 25 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 2:00
M: Venson Newsom 41 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 0:10
Fourth Quarter
A: Lucious Dones 67 pass from Alex Poettker (Jacob Bleisch kick), 10:19
Tags
