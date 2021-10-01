 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marion 49, Althoff 14
0 comments

Box: Marion 49, Althoff 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Althoff007714
Marion72121049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff1-30-149/12148/37
Marion4-11-1209/52108/27

First Quarter

M: Brody Larson 6 run (Chase Banks kick), 9:13

Second Quarter

M: Brody Larson 4 run (Chase Banks kick), 10:45

M: Venson Newsom 43 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 9:13

M: Lukas Shrum 27 run (Chase Banks kick), 7:36

Third Quarter

A: Malik Nave 5 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 7:56

M: Tommy Wiseman 23 run (Chase Banks kick), 6:00

M: Venson Newsom 25 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 2:00

M: Venson Newsom 41 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 0:10

Fourth Quarter

A: Lucious Dones 67 pass from Alex Poettker (Jacob Bleisch kick), 10:19

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News