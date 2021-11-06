Box: Marion 51, Mascoutah 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marion
|8
|22
|14
|7
|51
|Mascoutah
|0
|7
|14
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|7-1
|1-1
|352/44
|139/17
|Mascoutah
|9-2
|4-1
|460/58
|243/30
First Quarter
M: Brody Larson 2 run (Lukas Shrum run), 0:00
Second Quarter
M: Venson Newsom 67 interception (Lukas Shrum run), 9:58
M: Venson Newsom 53 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 8:33
CBC exacts revenge with mercy-rule win over De Smet
Brooks shines on both sides of ball to help SLUH outlast Marquette
Big fourth down stop fuels Troy's rally past Hazelwood Central in district semifinal
Emmanuel takes charge to lift Eureka past Ladue, into district championship game.
Buha resigns as Webster Groves football coach
M: Evan Noelle 4 run (Chase Banks kick), 3:47
Mas: Allen Middleton 68 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 3:31
Third Quarter
Mas: Quincy Hall 30 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 3:54
M: Jake Bruce 51 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 3:13
Mas: Quincy Hall 79 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 1:13
M: Walker Fox 72 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 0:26
Fourth Quarter
M: Deavon Margrum 3 run (Chase Banks kick), 5:39
