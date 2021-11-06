 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marion 51, Mascoutah 21
0 comments

Box: Marion 51, Mascoutah 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marion82214751
Mascoutah0714021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion7-11-1352/44139/17
Mascoutah9-24-1460/58243/30

First Quarter

M: Brody Larson 2 run (Lukas Shrum run), 0:00

Second Quarter

M: Venson Newsom 67 interception (Lukas Shrum run), 9:58

M: Venson Newsom 53 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 8:33

M: Evan Noelle 4 run (Chase Banks kick), 3:47

Mas: Allen Middleton 68 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 3:31

Third Quarter

Mas: Quincy Hall 30 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 3:54

M: Jake Bruce 51 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 3:13

Mas: Quincy Hall 79 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 1:13

M: Walker Fox 72 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 0:26

Fourth Quarter

M: Deavon Margrum 3 run (Chase Banks kick), 5:39

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News