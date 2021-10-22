 Skip to main content
Box: Marion 59, Mattoon 8
Box: Marion 59, Mattoon 8

1234Final
Mattoon80008
Marion83015659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mattoon3-43-2113/16193/28
Marion5-11-1260/37110/16

First Quarter

M: Derrius White 29 pass from Jackson Spurgeon (Jackson Spurgeon run), 8:42

M: Venson Newsom 45 pass from Evan Noelle (Brody Larson run), 8:10

Second Quarter

M: Venson Newsom 10 pass from Evan Noelle (Brody Larson run), 11:54

M: Venson Newsom 82 pass from Evan Noelle (Tommy Wiseman run), 9:19

M: Lukas Shrum 8 run (Jake Bruce pass from Evan Noelle), 7:11

M: Tommy Wiseman 8 run (run failed), 3:32

Third Quarter

M: Venson Newsom 5 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 8:49

M: Jake Bruce 16 pass from Evan Noelle (Tyler Hughes run), 0:47

Fourth Quarter

M: Tommy Wiseman 41 run (run failed), 4:37

