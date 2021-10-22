Box: Marion 59, Mattoon 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mattoon
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Marion
|8
|30
|15
|6
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mattoon
|3-4
|3-2
|113/16
|193/28
|Marion
|5-1
|1-1
|260/37
|110/16
First Quarter
M: Derrius White 29 pass from Jackson Spurgeon (Jackson Spurgeon run), 8:42
M: Venson Newsom 45 pass from Evan Noelle (Brody Larson run), 8:10
Second Quarter
M: Venson Newsom 10 pass from Evan Noelle (Brody Larson run), 11:54
-
M: Venson Newsom 82 pass from Evan Noelle (Tommy Wiseman run), 9:19
M: Lukas Shrum 8 run (Jake Bruce pass from Evan Noelle), 7:11
M: Tommy Wiseman 8 run (run failed), 3:32
Third Quarter
M: Venson Newsom 5 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 8:49
M: Jake Bruce 16 pass from Evan Noelle (Tyler Hughes run), 0:47
Fourth Quarter
M: Tommy Wiseman 41 run (run failed), 4:37
