 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 25, Lafayette 6
0 comments

Box: Marquette 25, Lafayette 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marquette0701825
Lafayette60006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette5-11-1202/3442/7
Lafayette2-42-1103/1761/10

First Quarter

L: Zae Jones 47 pass from Brandon Keen (kick failed), 1:08

Second Quarter

M: Malique Flenoid 7 run (Grant Peters kick), 6:17

Fourth Quarter

M: Tyree Bonnett 9 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 11:54

M: safety, 10:36

M: Gavin Marsh 47 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (kick failed), 9:27

M: Grant Peters 23 FG, 1:37

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News