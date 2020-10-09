 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34
Box: Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34

1234Final
Kirkwood14173034
Marquette7021735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood0-10-134/3435/35
Marquette2-01-076/7641/41

First Quarter

M: Dorius Smith 33 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Collin Fisk kick), 5:27

K: Gerald Jackson 10 run (Blaine Anderson kick), 3:02

K: Jaylen Phipps 31 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 0:27

Second Quarter

K: Jaylen Phipps 22 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 7:47

K: William Lee 22 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 5:45

K: Blaine Anderson 24 FG, 0:07

Third Quarter

K: Blaine Anderson 21 FG, 9:05

M: Sean Ward 8 blocked punt recovery (Collin Fisk kick), 5:06

M: Christopher Kreh 19 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:48

M: Christopher Kreh 5 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:05

Fourth Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 2 run (Collin Fisk kick), 6:42

