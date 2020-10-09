Box: Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34

|1
First Quarter
M: Dorius Smith 33 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Collin Fisk kick), 5:27
K: Gerald Jackson 10 run (Blaine Anderson kick), 3:02
K: Jaylen Phipps 31 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 0:27
Second Quarter
K: Jaylen Phipps 22 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 7:47
K: William Lee 22 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 5:45
K: Blaine Anderson 24 FG, 0:07
Third Quarter
K: Blaine Anderson 21 FG, 9:05
M: Sean Ward 8 blocked punt recovery (Collin Fisk kick), 5:06
M: Christopher Kreh 19 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:48
M: Christopher Kreh 5 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:05
Fourth Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 2 run (Collin Fisk kick), 6:42
