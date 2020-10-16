 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 38, Oakville 0
Box: Marquette 38, Oakville 0

1234Final
Marquette21314038
Oakville00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette3-02-0114/3841/14
Oakville0-20-221/762/21

First Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 12 run (Collin Fisk kick), 9:12

M: Christopher Kreh 11 run (Collin Fisk kick), 5:52

M: Christopher Kreh 63 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:23

Second Quarter

M: Collin Fisk 39 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 19 run (Collin Fisk kick), 8:43

M: Christopher Kreh 2 run (Collin Fisk kick), 6:08

