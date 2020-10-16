Box: Marquette 38, Oakville 0

|1
|Final
|Marquette
|21
|3
|14
|0
|38
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|3-0
|2-0
|114/38
|41/14
|Oakville
|0-2
|0-2
|21/7
|62/21
First Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 12 run (Collin Fisk kick), 9:12
M: Christopher Kreh 11 run (Collin Fisk kick), 5:52
M: Christopher Kreh 63 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
M: Collin Fisk 39 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 19 run (Collin Fisk kick), 8:43
M: Christopher Kreh 2 run (Collin Fisk kick), 6:08
