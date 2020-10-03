Box: Marquette 41, Lafayette 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Marquette
|7
|14
|14
|6
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|0-1
|0-0
|7/7
|41/41
|Marquette
|1-0
|0-0
|41/41
|7/7
First Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:56
Second Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 4:46
M: Christopher Kreh 1 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:22
Third Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 44 run (Collin Fisk kick), 10:46
L: Pernell Garner 23 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:13
M: Christopher Kreh 73 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:52
Fourth Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 38 run (kick failed), 11:30
