Box: Marquette 41, Lafayette 7
Box: Marquette 41, Lafayette 7

1234Final
Lafayette00707
Marquette71414641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette0-10-07/741/41
Marquette1-00-041/417/7

First Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:56

Second Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 4:46

M: Christopher Kreh 1 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:22

Third Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 44 run (Collin Fisk kick), 10:46

L: Pernell Garner 23 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:13

M: Christopher Kreh 73 run (Collin Fisk kick), 3:52

Fourth Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 38 run (kick failed), 11:30

