Box: Marquette 42, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill00000
Marquette14714742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill4-44-1126/16212/26
Marquette9-13-1364/4682/10

First Quarter

M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 8:36

M: Tyree Bonnett 27 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 0:36

Second Quarter

M: JaQuari Parks 10 run (Grant Peters kick), 0:43

Third Quarter

M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 10:44

M: Tyree Bonnett 44 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 8:04

Fourth Quarter

M: Joseph Federer 14 run (Grant Peters kick), 5:02

