Box: Marquette 42, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|14
|7
|14
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-4
|4-1
|126/16
|212/26
|Marquette
|9-1
|3-1
|364/46
|82/10
First Quarter
M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 8:36
M: Tyree Bonnett 27 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 0:36
Second Quarter
M: JaQuari Parks 10 run (Grant Peters kick), 0:43
Third Quarter
M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 10:44
M: Tyree Bonnett 44 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 8:04
Fourth Quarter
M: Joseph Federer 14 run (Grant Peters kick), 5:02
