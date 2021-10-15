 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 51, Oakville 0
Box: Marquette 51, Oakville 0

1234Final
Oakville00000
Marquette21147951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville3-52-2129/16228/28
Marquette7-12-1287/3656/7

First Quarter

M: JaQuari Parks 1 run (Grant Peters kick), 6:24

M: Tyree Bonnett 13 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 4:41

M: Gavin Marsh 52 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 1:50

Second Quarter

M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 11:04

M: Jack Ahlbrand 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 5:25

Third Quarter

M: Jack Ahlbrand 7 run (Grant Peters kick), 7:32

Fourth Quarter

M: safety, 6:56

M: Nick Miller 61 kickoff return (Grant Peters kick), 5:31

