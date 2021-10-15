Box: Marquette 51, Oakville 0

|1
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|21
|14
|7
|9
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|3-5
|2-2
|129/16
|228/28
|Marquette
|7-1
|2-1
|287/36
|56/7
First Quarter
M: JaQuari Parks 1 run (Grant Peters kick), 6:24
M: Tyree Bonnett 13 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 4:41
M: Gavin Marsh 52 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 1:50
Second Quarter
M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 11:04
M: Jack Ahlbrand 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 5:25
Third Quarter
M: Jack Ahlbrand 7 run (Grant Peters kick), 7:32
Fourth Quarter
M: safety, 6:56
M: Nick Miller 61 kickoff return (Grant Peters kick), 5:31
