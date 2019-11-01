Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Kickapoo07007
Marquette21147042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kickapoo4-64-5230/23222/22
Marquette9-13-1353/35112/11

First Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 72 run (Collin Fisk kick), 8:41

M: Mac Cook 76 interception (Collin Fisk kick), 6:46

M: George Williams 8 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:23

Second Quarter

M: Ben Cohen 21 pass from George Williams (Collin Fisk kick), 5:12

K: Boone Shevey 62 fumble recovery (Nick Quadrini kick), 2:45

M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:15

Third Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 50 run (Collin Fisk kick), 10:51

