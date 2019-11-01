|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kickapoo
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Marquette
|21
|14
|7
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kickapoo
|4-6
|4-5
|230/23
|222/22
|Marquette
|9-1
|3-1
|353/35
|112/11
First Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 72 run (Collin Fisk kick), 8:41
M: Mac Cook 76 interception (Collin Fisk kick), 6:46
M: George Williams 8 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
M: Ben Cohen 21 pass from George Williams (Collin Fisk kick), 5:12
K: Boone Shevey 62 fumble recovery (Nick Quadrini kick), 2:45
M: Christopher Kreh 3 run (Collin Fisk kick), 1:15
Third Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 50 run (Collin Fisk kick), 10:51