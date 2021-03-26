Box: Mascoutah 26, Collinsville 12

|1
|Final
|Mascoutah
|13
|0
|13
|0
|26
|Collinsville
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|2-0
|0-0
|61/30
|32/16
|Collinsville
|0-2
|0-0
|12/6
|47/24
First Quarter
M: Chase McDaniel 17 pass from Chase Hanson (Aidan Jones kick), 11:21
M: Chase Hanson 4 run (kick failed), 5:06
M: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
C: Jerry Richardson 31 run (run failed), 5:46
Third Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 12 run (kick failed), 8:54
C: Kolby Anderson 1 run (run failed), 5:12
M: Aidan Jones 25 pass from Chase Hanson (Aidan Jones kick), 0:44