Box: Mascoutah 26, Collinsville 12
1234Final
Mascoutah13013026
Collinsville066012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah2-00-061/3032/16
Collinsville0-20-012/647/24

First Quarter

M: Chase McDaniel 17 pass from Chase Hanson (Aidan Jones kick), 11:21

M: Chase Hanson 4 run (kick failed), 5:06

M: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

C: Jerry Richardson 31 run (run failed), 5:46

Third Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 12 run (kick failed), 8:54

C: Kolby Anderson 1 run (run failed), 5:12

M: Aidan Jones 25 pass from Chase Hanson (Aidan Jones kick), 0:44

