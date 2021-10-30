 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 28, Dunlap 20
1234Final
Dunlap0701320
Mascoutah7714028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Dunlap0-10-020/2028/28
Mascoutah9-14-1439/439192/192

First Quarter

M: Zane Timon 1 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:59

Second Quarter

D: Lukas Sullivan 10 pass from Madyn Burke (Tom Boston kick), 3:29

M: Quincy Hall 10 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 0:17

Third Quarter

M: Quincy Hall 56 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 5:11

M: Zane Timon 20 run (Ethan Dee kick), 1:24

Fourth Quarter

D: 2 run (Tom Boston kick), 7:27

D: Kyle Erickson 8 run (kick failed), 2:30

