Box: Mascoutah 34, Triad 10
1234Final
Triad300710
Mascoutah0772034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad1-21-147/1658/19
Mascoutah6-03-0272/91100/33

First Quarter

T: Jake Ellis 25 FG, 1:25

Second Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 80 run (Ethan Dee kick), 5:10

Third Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 27 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:30

Fourth Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 3 run (Ethan Dee kick), 11:13

T: Juliano Cigliana 34 pass from Nic Funk (Jake Ellis kick), 10:23

M: Phoenix Mendiola 3 run (kick failed), 5:30

M: Quincy Hall 40 interception (Ethan Dee kick), 2:21

