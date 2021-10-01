Box: Mascoutah 34, Triad 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|3
|0
|0
|7
|10
|Mascoutah
|0
|7
|7
|20
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|1-2
|1-1
|47/16
|58/19
|Mascoutah
|6-0
|3-0
|272/91
|100/33
First Quarter
T: Jake Ellis 25 FG, 1:25
Second Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 80 run (Ethan Dee kick), 5:10
Third Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 27 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:30
Fourth Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 3 run (Ethan Dee kick), 11:13
T: Juliano Cigliana 34 pass from Nic Funk (Jake Ellis kick), 10:23
M: Phoenix Mendiola 3 run (kick failed), 5:30
M: Quincy Hall 40 interception (Ethan Dee kick), 2:21
