Box: Mascoutah 42, Centralia, Illinois 7
1234Final
Mascoutah14721042
Centralia, Illinois00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah3-00-0131/4433/11
Centralia, Illinois1-10-042/1470/23

First Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 3 run (Ethan Dee kick), 7:31

M: Chase Hanson 10 run (Ethan Dee kick), 1:28

Second Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 5 run (Ethan Dee kick), 3:56

Third Quarter

C: Amir Johnson 10 run (Will Graham kick), 9:36

M: Chase Hanson 3 run (Ethan Dee kick), 6:20

M: Shaun Kendrick 10 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 3:14

M: Chase Hanson 40 interception (Ethan Dee kick), 2:12

