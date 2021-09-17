 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21
1234Final
Waterloo7001421
Mascoutah7226742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo2-10-1108/3662/21
Mascoutah4-01-0173/5854/18

First Quarter

W: Evan Davis 3 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 10:16

M: Shaun Kendrick 31 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 7:21

Second Quarter

M: Allen Middleton 30 pass from Chase Hanson (Tommy Beck pass from Zane Timon), 11:54

M: Chase Hanson 5 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:35

M: Quincy Hall 63 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 9:53

Third Quarter

M: Chase Hanson 1 run (kick failed), 6:35

Fourth Quarter

M: Quincy Hall 5 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 6:03

W: Tanner Fry 4 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 5:01

W: Tanner Fry 21 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 0:42

