Box: Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|7
|0
|0
|14
|21
|Mascoutah
|7
|22
|6
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|2-1
|0-1
|108/36
|62/21
|Mascoutah
|4-0
|1-0
|173/58
|54/18
First Quarter
W: Evan Davis 3 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 10:16
M: Shaun Kendrick 31 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 7:21
Second Quarter
M: Allen Middleton 30 pass from Chase Hanson (Tommy Beck pass from Zane Timon), 11:54
M: Chase Hanson 5 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:35
M: Quincy Hall 63 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 9:53
Third Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 1 run (kick failed), 6:35
Fourth Quarter
M: Quincy Hall 5 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 6:03
W: Tanner Fry 4 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 5:01
W: Tanner Fry 21 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 0:42
