Box: Mascoutah 55, Highland 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|7
|13
|15
|20
|55
|Highland
|7
|21
|7
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|7-3
|2-3
|337/34
|287/29
|Highland
|8-2
|5-0
|475/48
|149/15
First Quarter
M: Allen Middleton 5 run (Ethan Dee kick), 2:06
H: Travis Porter 1 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:06
Second Quarter
M: Quincy Hall 49 pass from Allen Middleton (Ethan Dee kick), 9:49
H: Travis Porter 10 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 6:51
H: Dylan Beadle 12 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:37
H: Travis Porter 6 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 1:35
M: Quincy Hall 8 pass from Zane Timon (kick failed), 0:05
Third Quarter
M: Allen Middleton 50 run (Zane Timon run), 11:01
H: Travis Porter 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:59
M: Jacob Fritz 12 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
M: Quincy Hall 60 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:33
H: Brenden Gelly 7 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 7:37
M: Allen Middleton 52 run (Ethan Dee kick), 5:14
M: Quincy Hall 38 fumble recovery (not attempted), 0:00