Box: Mascoutah 55, Highland 42

  • 0
1234Final
Mascoutah713152055
Highland7217742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah7-32-3337/34287/29
Highland8-25-0475/48149/15

First Quarter

M: Allen Middleton 5 run (Ethan Dee kick), 2:06

H: Travis Porter 1 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 0:06

Second Quarter

M: Quincy Hall 49 pass from Allen Middleton (Ethan Dee kick), 9:49

H: Travis Porter 10 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 6:51

H: Dylan Beadle 12 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 4:37

H: Travis Porter 6 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 1:35

M: Quincy Hall 8 pass from Zane Timon (kick failed), 0:05

Third Quarter

M: Allen Middleton 50 run (Zane Timon run), 11:01

H: Travis Porter 5 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 3:59

M: Jacob Fritz 12 pass from Zane Timon (Ethan Dee kick), 1:37

Fourth Quarter

M: Quincy Hall 60 run (Ethan Dee kick), 10:33

H: Brenden Gelly 7 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 7:37

M: Allen Middleton 52 run (Ethan Dee kick), 5:14

M: Quincy Hall 38 fumble recovery (not attempted), 0:00

