 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 28, Mount Zion 14
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 28, Mount Zion 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Mater Dei7002128
Mount Zion007714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei6-01-0217/3659/10
Mount Zion6-24-2279/46147/24

First Quarter

MD: Jayce Napovanice 6 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 8:16

Third Quarter

M: Lutz 2 run (Traxler kick), 1:45

Fourth Quarter

MD: Jayce Napovanice 63 punt return (Markus Kehrer kick), 9:40

MD: Cameron Haag 38 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 2:15

MD: Cameron Haag 53 interception (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:56

M: Lutz 89 run (Traxler kick), 1:33

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News