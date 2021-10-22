Box: Mater Dei 28, Mount Zion 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|7
|0
|0
|21
|28
|Mount Zion
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|6-0
|1-0
|217/36
|59/10
|Mount Zion
|6-2
|4-2
|279/46
|147/24
First Quarter
MD: Jayce Napovanice 6 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 8:16
Third Quarter
M: Lutz 2 run (Traxler kick), 1:45
Fourth Quarter
MD: Jayce Napovanice 63 punt return (Markus Kehrer kick), 9:40
MD: Cameron Haag 38 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 2:15
MD: Cameron Haag 53 interception (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:56
M: Lutz 89 run (Traxler kick), 1:33
