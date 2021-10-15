 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13
Box: Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13

1234Final
Effingham070613
Mater Dei72113041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Effingham0-20-127/1461/30
Mater Dei6-01-0217/10859/30

First Quarter

M: Cameron Haag 20 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 8:03

Second Quarter

E: Waymoth 2 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 10:12

M: Cameron Haag 1 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 5:36

M: Cameron Haag 11 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:34

M: Jayce Napovanice 6 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:53

Third Quarter

M: Cameron Haag 18 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 11:01

M: Cameron Haag 18 pass from Bryce Revermann (kick failed), 4:57

Fourth Quarter

E: Westendorf 1 run (kick failed), 2:20

