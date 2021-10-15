Box: Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Effingham
|0
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Mater Dei
|7
|21
|13
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Effingham
|0-2
|0-1
|27/14
|61/30
|Mater Dei
|6-0
|1-0
|217/108
|59/30
First Quarter
M: Cameron Haag 20 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 8:03
Second Quarter
E: Waymoth 2 pass from Pontious (Estrada kick), 10:12
-
Friday football spotlight: Boss tasked with restoring the roar at Herculaneum
-
Cardinal Ritter throws early scare into powerful Jackson before dropping non-league affair
-
Wayne scores twice as Parkway West extends Webster Groves' losing streak to 12
-
Weaver kick-starts Parkway North to win over rival Parkway South
-
Missouri district standings
M: Cameron Haag 1 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 5:36
M: Cameron Haag 11 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:34
M: Jayce Napovanice 6 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:53
Third Quarter
M: Cameron Haag 18 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 11:01
M: Cameron Haag 18 pass from Bryce Revermann (kick failed), 4:57
Fourth Quarter
E: Westendorf 1 run (kick failed), 2:20
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.