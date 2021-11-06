 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22
0 comments

Box: Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Johnston City068822
Mater Dei14217749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Johnston City1-20-071/2491/30
Mater Dei8-01-0320/10797/32

First Quarter

M: Cameron Haag 30 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 2:20

M: Dalton Markus 4 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:51

Second Quarter

M: Jayce Napovanice 3 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:27

M: Trey Gerdes 23 fumble recovery (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:08

J: Austin Brown 2 run (kick failed), 2:54

M: Cameron Haag 29 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:15

Third Quarter

M: Colin Toeben 28 fumble recovery (Markus Kehrer kick), 9:04

J: Isiah Watson 36 run (Austin Brown run), 3:25

Fourth Quarter

M: Bryce Revermann 1 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:27

J: Austin Brown 48 run (Austin Brown run), 5:39

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News