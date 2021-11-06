Box: Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22

|1
|Johnston City
|0
|6
|8
|8
|22
|Mater Dei
|14
|21
|7
|7
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Johnston City
|1-2
|0-0
|71/24
|91/30
|Mater Dei
|8-0
|1-0
|320/107
|97/32
First Quarter
M: Cameron Haag 30 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 2:20
M: Dalton Markus 4 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:51
Second Quarter
M: Jayce Napovanice 3 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:27
M: Trey Gerdes 23 fumble recovery (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:08
J: Austin Brown 2 run (kick failed), 2:54
M: Cameron Haag 29 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 0:15
Third Quarter
M: Colin Toeben 28 fumble recovery (Markus Kehrer kick), 9:04
J: Isiah Watson 36 run (Austin Brown run), 3:25
Fourth Quarter
M: Bryce Revermann 1 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:27
J: Austin Brown 48 run (Austin Brown run), 5:39
