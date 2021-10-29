Box: Mater Dei 54, Carmi-White County 16

|1
|Final
|Carmi-White County
|16
|Mater Dei
|14
|21
|13
|6
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carmi-White County
|0-1
|0-0
|16/16
|54/54
|Mater Dei
|7-0
|1-0
|271/271
|75/75
First Quarter
M: Jayce Napovanice 55 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 11:39
C: Simon 7 pass from ( pass from ), 2:22
M: Cameron Haag 12 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:00
Second Quarter
M: Trey Gerdes 44 interception (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:00
M: Jayce Napovanice 8 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 6:00
M: Jayce Napovanice 4 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 4:00
Third Quarter
M: Jayce Napovanice 55 pass from Bryce Revermann (kick failed), 8:00
M: Cameron Haag 71 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 3:00
C: Aud 1 run (Harris run), 1:30
Fourth Quarter
M: Trenton Zeeb 3 run (pass failed), 6:55
