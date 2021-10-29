 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 54, Carmi-White County 16
1234Final
Carmi-White County808016
Mater Dei142113654
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carmi-White County0-10-016/1654/54
Mater Dei7-01-0271/27175/75

First Quarter

M: Jayce Napovanice 55 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 11:39

C: Simon 7 pass from ( pass from ), 2:22

M: Cameron Haag 12 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 1:00

Second Quarter

M: Trey Gerdes 44 interception (Markus Kehrer kick), 10:00

M: Jayce Napovanice 8 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 6:00

M: Jayce Napovanice 4 run (Markus Kehrer kick), 4:00

Third Quarter

M: Jayce Napovanice 55 pass from Bryce Revermann (kick failed), 8:00

M: Cameron Haag 71 pass from Bryce Revermann (Markus Kehrer kick), 3:00

C: Aud 1 run (Harris run), 1:30

Fourth Quarter

M: Trenton Zeeb 3 run (pass failed), 6:55

