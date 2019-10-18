Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Mater Dei20207754
Lutheran South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei7-00-0275/3992/13
Lutheran South0-70-446/7348/50

First Quarter

M: Zach Napovanice 20 pass from Reed Braundmeier (Grant Cox kick), 9:21

M: Reed Braundmeier 29 run (pass failed), 7:46

M: Nolan Foppe 5 run (Grant Cox kick), 5:33

Second Quarter

M: Ben Kassen 26 pass from Reed Braundmeier (Grant Cox kick), 10:35

M: Jayce Napovanice 3 run (pass failed), 5:19

M: Jayce Napovanice 10 run (Grant Cox kick), 2:16

Third Quarter

M: Jayce Napovanice 1 run (Grant Cox kick), 2:24

Fourth Quarter

M: Trey Gerdes 64 interception (Grant Cox kick), 9:35

