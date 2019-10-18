|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|20
|20
|7
|7
|54
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|7-0
|0-0
|275/39
|92/13
|Lutheran South
|0-7
|0-4
|46/7
|348/50
First Quarter
M: Zach Napovanice 20 pass from Reed Braundmeier (Grant Cox kick), 9:21
M: Reed Braundmeier 29 run (pass failed), 7:46
M: Nolan Foppe 5 run (Grant Cox kick), 5:33
Second Quarter
M: Ben Kassen 26 pass from Reed Braundmeier (Grant Cox kick), 10:35
M: Jayce Napovanice 3 run (pass failed), 5:19
M: Jayce Napovanice 10 run (Grant Cox kick), 2:16
Third Quarter
M: Jayce Napovanice 1 run (Grant Cox kick), 2:24
Fourth Quarter
M: Trey Gerdes 64 interception (Grant Cox kick), 9:35