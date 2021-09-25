Box: McCluer 64, Affton 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer
|24
|8
|16
|16
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|64/64
|McCluer
|3-1
|2-0
|216/216
|74/74
First Quarter
M: Victor Johnson run (Kameron Gillespie pass from Micheal Hopkins), 10:09
M: Kameron Gillespie 71 punt return (Victor Johnson run), 8:38
M: Dennis Keyes 64 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Victor Johnson run), 1:49
-
Second Quarter
M: Kameron Gillespie 13 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Micheal Hopkins run), 2:07
Third Quarter
M: Micheal Hopkins run (Victor Johnson run), 8:54
M: Dennis Keyes 14 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Victor Johnson run), 1:48
Fourth Quarter
M: Kameron Gillespie 52 punt return (Randle Bills run), 11:54
M: Micheal Hopkins run (Monte Evans run), 1:31
