Box: McCluer 64, Affton 0
Box: McCluer 64, Affton 0

1234Final
Affton00000
McCluer248161664
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-10-10/064/64
McCluer3-12-0216/21674/74

First Quarter

M: Victor Johnson run (Kameron Gillespie pass from Micheal Hopkins), 10:09

M: Kameron Gillespie 71 punt return (Victor Johnson run), 8:38

M: Dennis Keyes 64 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Victor Johnson run), 1:49

Second Quarter

M: Kameron Gillespie 13 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Micheal Hopkins run), 2:07

Third Quarter

M: Micheal Hopkins run (Victor Johnson run), 8:54

M: Dennis Keyes 14 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Victor Johnson run), 1:48

Fourth Quarter

M: Kameron Gillespie 52 punt return (Randle Bills run), 11:54

M: Micheal Hopkins run (Monte Evans run), 1:31

