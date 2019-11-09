|1
|Hazelwood East
|McCluer
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-7
|2-3
|150/17
|262/29
|McCluer
|6-2
|2-2
|216/24
|106/12
First Quarter
M: Kameron Gillespie 46 punt return (run failed), 8:42
Second Quarter
M: Kameron Cole 9 run (pass failed), 10:37
M: Jaylen Gardner 1 run (Kameron Gillespie pass from Jaylen Gardner), 6:30
Third Quarter
M: Kameron Cole 4 run (Dennis Keyes pass from Jaylen Gardner), 8:25
M: Tony McMiller 2 pass from Jaylen Gardner (run failed), 4:51
Fourth Quarter
H: Armon Hill 6 fumble recovery (pass failed), 3:00