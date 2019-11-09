Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Hazelwood East00066
McCluer61414034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East2-72-3150/17262/29
McCluer6-22-2216/24106/12

First Quarter

M: Kameron Gillespie 46 punt return (run failed), 8:42

Second Quarter

M: Kameron Cole 9 run (pass failed), 10:37

M: Jaylen Gardner 1 run (Kameron Gillespie pass from Jaylen Gardner), 6:30

Third Quarter

M: Kameron Cole 4 run (Dennis Keyes pass from Jaylen Gardner), 8:25

M: Tony McMiller 2 pass from Jaylen Gardner (run failed), 4:51

Fourth Quarter

H: Armon Hill 6 fumble recovery (pass failed), 3:00

