Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
McCluer North6082438
Sikeston00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North1-10-044/227/4
Sikeston1-10-024/1256/28

First Quarter

M: Travon Springfield 1 run (pass failed), 5:29

Third Quarter

M: Travon Springfield 17 run (Travon Springfield run), 7:10

Fourth Quarter

M: Angelo Butts 10 run (Travon Springfield pass from Jason Easely), 9:19

M: Travon Springfield 69 run (Jaylen Salone run), 6:58

M: Angelo Butts 38 run (Bakale Harris run), 4:17

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.