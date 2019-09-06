|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|6
|0
|8
|24
|38
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|1-1
|0-0
|44/22
|7/4
|Sikeston
|1-1
|0-0
|24/12
|56/28
First Quarter
M: Travon Springfield 1 run (pass failed), 5:29
Third Quarter
M: Travon Springfield 17 run (Travon Springfield run), 7:10
Fourth Quarter
M: Angelo Butts 10 run (Travon Springfield pass from Jason Easely), 9:19
M: Travon Springfield 69 run (Jaylen Salone run), 6:58
M: Angelo Butts 38 run (Bakale Harris run), 4:17