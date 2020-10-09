 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 24, Oakville 21
Box: Mehlville 24, Oakville 21

1234Final
Mehlville737724
Oakville0140721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg

First Quarter

M: Izayah Hannam-Lewis 1 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 3:19

Second Quarter

M: Genti Dullovi 29 FG, 6:09

O: Jacobi Woods 90 kickoff return (kick failed), 5:53

O: Tyler Lanzarini 29 pass from Jacobi Woods (Kamerin McCalip run), 4:33

Third Quarter

M: Eric Ohmer 49 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 1:47

Fourth Quarter

O: Kamerin McCalip 4 run (Alex Winter kick), 0:59

M: Eric Ohmer 16 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 0:45

