Box: Mehlville 24, Oakville 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|7
|3
|7
|7
|24
|Oakville
|0
|14
|0
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
M: Izayah Hannam-Lewis 1 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 3:19
Second Quarter
M: Genti Dullovi 29 FG, 6:09
O: Jacobi Woods 90 kickoff return (kick failed), 5:53
O: Tyler Lanzarini 29 pass from Jacobi Woods (Kamerin McCalip run), 4:33
Third Quarter
M: Eric Ohmer 49 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 1:47
Fourth Quarter
O: Kamerin McCalip 4 run (Alex Winter kick), 0:59
M: Eric Ohmer 16 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 0:45
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.