 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Mehlville776727
Webster Groves00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville4-43-2182/23203/25
Webster Groves0-80-552/6255/32

First Quarter

M: Mark West 4 run (Josh Everding kick), 1:30

W: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

M: Mark West 13 run (Josh Everding kick), 7:42

Third Quarter

M: Eric Ohmer 7 run (kick failed), 0:07

Fourth Quarter

M: Josh Everding 31 run (Josh Everding kick), 8:47

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News