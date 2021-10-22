Box: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|7
|7
|6
|7
|27
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|4-4
|3-2
|182/23
|203/25
|Webster Groves
|0-8
|0-5
|52/6
|255/32
First Quarter
M: Mark West 4 run (Josh Everding kick), 1:30
W: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
M: Mark West 13 run (Josh Everding kick), 7:42
Third Quarter
M: Eric Ohmer 7 run (kick failed), 0:07
Fourth Quarter
M: Josh Everding 31 run (Josh Everding kick), 8:47
