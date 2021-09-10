 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway South008614
Mehlville8713735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South1-21-146/15105/35
Mehlville1-21-168/2393/31

First Quarter

M: safety, 6:26

M: Eric Ohmer 10 run (kick failed), 3:30

Second Quarter

M: Josh Everding 1 run (Josh Everding kick), 1:32

Third Quarter

M: Mark West 21 run (Josh Everding kick), 10:07

P: Dashon Davis 17 pass from Eddie Ahearn (Mekhi Moore pass from Eddie Ahearn), 5:13

M: Eric Ohmer 37 run (kick failed), 3:56

Fourth Quarter

M: Josh Kaemmerer 25 interception (Josh Everding kick), 6:54

P: Eddie Ahearn 8 run (run failed), 1:50

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News