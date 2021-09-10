Box: Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|8
|6
|14
|Mehlville
|8
|7
|13
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|1-2
|1-1
|46/15
|105/35
|Mehlville
|1-2
|1-1
|68/23
|93/31
First Quarter
M: safety, 6:26
M: Eric Ohmer 10 run (kick failed), 3:30
Second Quarter
M: Josh Everding 1 run (Josh Everding kick), 1:32
Third Quarter
M: Mark West 21 run (Josh Everding kick), 10:07
P: Dashon Davis 17 pass from Eddie Ahearn (Mekhi Moore pass from Eddie Ahearn), 5:13
M: Eric Ohmer 37 run (kick failed), 3:56
Fourth Quarter
M: Josh Kaemmerer 25 interception (Josh Everding kick), 6:54
P: Eddie Ahearn 8 run (run failed), 1:50
Tags
