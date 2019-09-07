Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
De Soto00000
Mehlville70007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-10-07/714/14
Mehlville0-10-010/1017/17

First Quarter

M: Jacobi Shelton 9 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 10:39

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.