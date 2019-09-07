|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-1
|0-0
|7/7
|14/14
|Mehlville
|0-1
|0-0
|10/10
|17/17
First Quarter
M: Jacobi Shelton 9 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 10:39
